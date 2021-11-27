Chimpion (BNANA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $986,975.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $112.41 million and $986,975.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00006444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00234079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00088541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

