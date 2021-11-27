China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in November

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

CIADY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 4,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.