China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 84.8% in November

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

CIADY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.69. 4,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

