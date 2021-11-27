Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF remained flat at $$12,182.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11,843.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10,926.11. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $8,400.00 and a twelve month high of $12,466.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

