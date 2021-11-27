Chonk Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $42.70 or 0.00077483 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $489.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Chonk Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

