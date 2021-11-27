Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.54.

CHYHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,185. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

