Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Holdings Decreased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

NYSE:CHD opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.