Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report sales of $845.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.30 million. Cimpress reported sales of $786.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

CMPR stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Cimpress has a one year low of $77.61 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $96.01.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.