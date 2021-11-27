Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Up 3,133.3% in November

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 3,133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Cipherloc stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Cipherloc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.64.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

