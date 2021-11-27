Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Up 3,133.3% in November

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 3,133.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Cipherloc stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Cipherloc has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.64.
