Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $4,662,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $114.71 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

