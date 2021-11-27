Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.09% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

