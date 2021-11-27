Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672,695 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 254,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 58,948 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 237,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $10.13 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

