Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,657 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of TrueBlue worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TBI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:TBI opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.57. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.