Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 775.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,414 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of FTS opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4248 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

