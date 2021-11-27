Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of National Bank worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 1,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Bank by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

NBHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $222,509.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock valued at $909,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.