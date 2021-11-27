Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,484 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.83% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBND. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 191.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 78,359 shares during the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of WBND stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.