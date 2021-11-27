Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,014 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $10,187,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter valued at about $995,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVIU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

