Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) by 1,159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,622 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.29% of F-star Therapeutics worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSTX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX).

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.