Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.80% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $96.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.79.

