Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 202.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.62. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

