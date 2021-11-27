Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.66 Million in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 378,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.43% of EJF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $559,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EJFA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

