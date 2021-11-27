Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 33,154 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of CVB Financial worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 443.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 263.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 43,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.