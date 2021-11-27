Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 368,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.24% of Slam as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slam during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

SLAM stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

