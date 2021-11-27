Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of AdvisorShares North Square McKee Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares North Square McKee Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 8.88% of AdvisorShares North Square McKee Core Reserves ETF worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares North Square McKee Core Reserves ETF by 230.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HOLD opened at $98.39 on Friday. AdvisorShares North Square McKee Core Reserves ETF has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.62.

