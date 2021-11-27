Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.57 Million Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of TriMas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of TriMas by 31.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 16.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Shares of TRS stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.