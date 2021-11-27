Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 380,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.76% of Colicity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $708,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $2,438,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $2,394,000.

Shares of Colicity stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Colicity Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

