Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.26. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,876 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.