Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. Civeo has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

In related news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,777 shares of company stock worth $3,514,901. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Civeo by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Civeo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

