Civic (CVC) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Civic has a market capitalization of $418.66 million and $411.97 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 12.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00043926 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00232794 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

CVC is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.