Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,716 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.89% of Civista Bancshares worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,462,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 523,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,580,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 254,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $363.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

