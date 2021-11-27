Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $7,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

