Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $303.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.36 and its 200-day moving average is $261.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total value of $37,590,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,132 shares of company stock worth $210,833,597 over the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

