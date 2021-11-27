Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 27,533 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 77.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,533 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of NKE opened at $168.02 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.65 and its 200 day moving average is $156.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

