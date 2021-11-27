Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VET. CIBC boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

VET stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.