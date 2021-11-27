ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 102,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 52,902 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

EMO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 80,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.