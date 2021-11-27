ClinTex CTi (CTI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $306,906.00

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $306,906.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

CTI is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

