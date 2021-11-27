Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $90.62

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$90.62 and traded as low as C$80.97. Cogeco shares last traded at C$81.38, with a volume of 22,331 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

