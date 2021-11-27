Color Platform (CLR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,104.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Color Platform has a market cap of $261,216.32 and approximately $3,104.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,946.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $563.80 or 0.01026088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00268606 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003475 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

