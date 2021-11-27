Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CXP opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

