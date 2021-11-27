Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $915.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLM. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.60.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.14. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 942.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

