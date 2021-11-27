Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Billion

Brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will post sales of $29.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.19 billion and the lowest is $29.27 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $115.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 billion to $116.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $123.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. Comcast has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Comcast by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 27.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

