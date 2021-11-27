Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 10,140 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5,020.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $187.26 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $191.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.10.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

