Comerica Bank Boosts Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of InterDigital worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in InterDigital by 188.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterDigital by 728.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterDigital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $67.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.26%.

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $141,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

