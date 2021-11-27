Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

