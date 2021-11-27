Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Glaukos worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Glaukos by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Glaukos by 36.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 1.66. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.