Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Raven Industries worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,774,000 after purchasing an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $110,321,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Raven Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,518,000 after purchasing an additional 101,682 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Raven Industries during the second quarter worth $64,754,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Raven Industries by 381.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,437,000 after purchasing an additional 553,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.