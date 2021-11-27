Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 78,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 367,456 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $17.95 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.87.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

