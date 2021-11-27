Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Xerox worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after buying an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 438,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Xerox by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xerox by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 433,594 shares of company stock worth $7,778,381. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

