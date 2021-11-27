Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Covetrus worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVET. Barclays reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of CVET opened at $17.78 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

