Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after purchasing an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.88 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

