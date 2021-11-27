Comerica Bank Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 716,614 shares of company stock worth $38,178,928. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $42.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.93 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

